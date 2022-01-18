I was very happy after years of claims and writings, until I realized that the voice of the vocalist was hoarse, that the Emirates and its capital finally have a national library worthy of it and its achievements, legacy and history, as is the case in developed countries, in which some of these national libraries are a symbol and a great national value, a gathering that is not Books, manuscripts and cylinders for what humanity has produced of creative works in various sciences, arts and literature, and in several languages, but in order to preserve all that this country owns of relics, archives, references, diaries and many complex details, unknown to many, and in multiple copies, including that secret copy that is preserved for generations like a treasure hidden, out of reach, natural disasters, wars, and everything that would sabotage, and my joy was complete regarding activating the role of the National Archives, and its departure from traditional and official monotony, in an effort to be more open to cultural and creative achievement, and to adopt ideas that give it a position in the forefront in the national cultural scene, and research About everything related to life in the Emirates, old and new, from various sources and authorities, documenting it in a modern way, whether in the form of pictures, films or readable materials, and empowering specialists and Creators in various fields take on these matters, especially since time is never on our side, after we lost a lot, either because of ignorance from some of us, and our lack of interest, and our lack of awareness of the value of those things that we regret now, or because we did not appreciate then the meaning and value of documentation, and how important it is The old things in our possession, as happened to our most famous television archive, when we relied on a group of non-professional guards, and in a garage-like building, unplanned and not prepared to receive film materials of great value, and now greater, that archive was lost between an unequipped building, and neglect for lack of Having the professionals who know what humidity, heat, dust and dirt build up in archival materials, our passion for neglecting the old and running after the new, the shiny.

Now..we are all responsible, and we are all blamed for the loss of many of our documents and documents that belong to the people, the homeland and life in its various aspects, and we are blamed because we do not feed the Internet with Arabic content about the many that we have, and with the pictures that we have, for fear of their being stolen, and for fear of being official, despite They are present in the archives of the world and in different languages, so why do we expel the researcher for some of our things to study or work on them, and force him to go to other archives? Why do we grant those archives to be a nourishing source in work, research and studies, when our archive is far from documenting, mentioning or even referring to it?

There is an important issue that the National Archives or the National Library should pay attention to, which is to purify the national archival materials from some of the names, signs and abbreviated letters of personalities who owned these materials by virtue of seizure or burglary, and they do not own their rights, nor their original materials, and everything they present is something distorted, on it. Their seal is illegal!