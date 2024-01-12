Saturday, January 13, 2024
January 12, 2024
National Library | The heating radiators broke down in the National Library, there was water damage in the reading rooms

There has been no damage to the library's material, the National Library says in its press release.

The National Library water damage has occurred in the reading rooms. The reason is the breakdown of the heating radiators, says the National Library in message service X.

There has been no damage to the library's material, says the National Library. Repair work is scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

According to the National Library, the reading rooms can be used during the repair work, but the drying of the floors causes noise nuisance. According to the release, the repair area will be demarcated and protected with plastic.

