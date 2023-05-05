Scott is the first female veteran to ignite the Liberation Fire in the Gelderland town at Hotel de Wereld, where negotiations took place in May 1945 about the capitulation of the German occupiers. The former soldier was active during World War II. For example, she was with the liaison service of the British army in Portsmouth. On and after D-Day, the Allied landing on the beaches of Normandy on 6 June 1944, she relayed messages to the front.

Together with fifteen other British veterans, Scott traveled to the Netherlands on Wednesday to attend the commemoration of the end of the Second World War. The very elderly veterans will also take the lead in the Liberation Defile in Wageningen on 5 May. About 1500 veterans from numerous missions in which the Netherlands has participated since the Second World War will participate in the parade.

The fire from Wageningen is lit, among other things, at the fourteen Liberation Festivals that take place in the country on Friday. See also Imanol recovers Zubimendi and Aihen Muñoz

