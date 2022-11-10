The US military will have to pay for helping Ukraine, writes National Interest on Thursday, November 10th. The publication notes that the US Army is faced with a decrease in arsenals against the background of the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

“The Biden administration’s efforts to help Ukraine shed light on two major national security problems: insufficient stockpiles of ammunition at the Department of Defense and the difficulties faced by the military-industrial complex due to the rapid increase in the production of critical products,” the article says.

Moreover, the reduction in the arsenal has reached a critical point due to a sharp increase in demand for shells and missiles, the author notes.

“Unfortunately, decades of underfunding have left the military-industrial complex lacking sufficient capacity to ramp up production,” he writes.

Since the end of the Cold War, the Pentagon has refused to pay for any excess production capacity to meet needs, the publication says, leaving little spare capacity either to support Ukraine or to quickly replenish depleted U.S. weapons stockpiles.

Earlier on Thursday, The Federalist magazine wrote that Washington has to convince Kyiv to sit down at the negotiating table, while continuing to provide material support to the Ukrainian side. The material says that no one in history has managed to deal with such an ideological trap in which the United States found itself because of the situation in Ukraine.

However, the day before, American President Joe Biden assured that the United States would not be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine and would not provoke the start of a third world war.

In turn, the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, pointed out that the United States is striving to get rich economically and “skim the cream” from the sale of weapons to Ukraine. For this reason, the country is interested in the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv moving into a protracted phase.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the LDNR due to increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.