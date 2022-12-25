Israel is unwilling to hand over the Iron Dome air defense (AD) systems to Ukraine due to fears of Russia intercepting them on the battlefield. This was written on Friday, December 23, the magazine The National Interest.

It is noted that Washington’s decision to transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to Kyiv was partly a signal to Tel Aviv, which, according to the United States, should agree to provide Ukraine with its air defense systems. At the same time, Israel is unlikely to take the appropriate step.

First of all, the article says, the country fears that if the Iron Dome is captured by Russia during the hostilities, the air defense will be studied. At the same time, the system will be sent to Iran for study, which will harm the security of Israel.

In addition, training personnel capable of operating such sophisticated equipment is a complex process, so Kyiv should not expect immediate results from the acquisition of Israeli air defense systems.

Earlier, on December 18, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said that the country’s government is aware of the gravity of the situation in which Ukraine finds itself, but is not ready to supply it with weapons because of the risks for its own state. Unlike the US and Europe, Israel is not part of NATO and is in a vulnerable position, he added.

Prior to that, on November 29, a Ukrainian delegation visited Israel to negotiate military assistance. The guests had several meetings with representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces. The delegation called on the Israeli authorities to provide weapons to Kyiv.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

