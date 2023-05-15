The services sector witnessed a remarkable improvement during this quarter, as it grew by 3.2 percent, driven by the positive performance of the hotels, restaurants and cafes sector, which grew by 16.3 percent, the transport sector by 5.3 percent, and the information and communication sector by 4.8 percent.

However, the agricultural sector witnessed a noticeable slowdown, as it shrank by 3.1 percent, with expectations from the Institute of Statistics that this contraction will continue until the end of this year, in addition to the industrial sector contracting by 1 percent.

The institute added that despite the rise in inflation in the country to about 10 percent during the first quarter of this year, domestic demand maintained its performance after rising by 1.8 percent, to remain the main driver of the growth path and contribute 1.9 percentage points to growth.

Net foreign exchange contributed 0.2 points to the growth rate as a result of an increase in the volume of exports of goods and services by 12.3 percent.

The Tunisian economy had recorded a growth of 2.4 percent in 2022 compared to 4.3 percent in 2021, which was the highest growth rate since 2008.

On the other hand, data from the Tunisian National Institute of Statistics showed that the unemployment rate reached 16.1 percent, unchanged from the same period of the previous year, but it increased compared to the data for the last quarter of last year, which was 15.2 percent.

The institute estimated the number of the unemployed in the first quarter at about 655,800 individuals, compared to 624,600 in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 31.2 thousand.

The Tunisian Ministry of Economy had expected a decrease in the economic growth rate in 2023 to 1.8 percent, and it also seeks to reduce the budget deficit this year to 5.5 percent of GDP instead of 7.7 percent in 2022, through the implementation of an austerity program.