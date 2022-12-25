The National Institute of Migration (INM) informed that it will give humanitarian aid to migrants for the very low temperatures registered in the Country and the forecast that in some northern areas they will reach minus 15 degrees.



Faced with the icy wave in different regions of the country, the INM of the Ministry of the Interior will carry out humanitarian aid actions to safeguard the health and even the lives of migrants,” he said in a statement.







The Institute indicated that it will seek to take migrants to shelters, distribute blankets, hot drinks and energy food; He will have equipment to provide warm environments and he said he was willing to immediately attend to any emergency.



The cold front number 19 It has caused an icy wave in practically the entire country, but the northern and northwestern entities, where hundreds of migrants hoping to cross into the United States are concentrated, are expected to have the lowest temperatures in the last 60 years.



In Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, the minimum temperature Yesterday it was minus 8 degrees Celsius, but with a thermal sensation of up to minus 14, which caused monuments, parks and streets to freeze, reported REFORMA.



Civil Protection of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, reported that the temperature has already dropped to minus 3 degrees, but it is expected to exceed the minus 10 registered in 1962.



The fall of snow and sleet left landscapes painted white yesterday, mainly in Ramos Arizpe and some areas of Saltillo, Coahuila.





South and Central American migrants waiting at the Mexican border and unaccustomed to low temperatures have suffered from the freezing weather, although they have been wary of the help provided by the authorities of

Mexico.







On Thursday, in Reynosa, some 300 Venezuelans, the majority, refused to be transferred to the authorized shelters and spent the night outdoors, as reported by the newspaper.







“Here we spend the night very cold, the truth is that we can’t stand it anymore, everything hurts and I think I’m going to get sick,” said Martín Ricardo, a Venezuelan who had first refused and then agreed to get on the truck that took him to the shelter installed. in the “New World” convention center.

A mother, for her part, regretted having exposed her son to the intense cold.



“It was a terrible night, unfortunately we didn’t want to move because we expected them to talk to us, but it wasn’t worth it,” he said.



