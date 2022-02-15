Approved by Congress in 2017, the National Identity Document (DNI) continues to develop slowly, but should become a reality this year. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) released last Tuesday (8) a new stage in the implementation of the DNI, which brings together several documents in just one. A test phase is expected to begin in March.

Aiming at facilitation and security in order to avoid counterfeiting, the DNI will cover:

– Identity document (RG);

– Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF);

– National Driver’s License (CNH);

– Voter registration;

– NIS/PIS/Pisaep;

– Numbering of the Employment and Social Security Card;

– Military certificate;

– National Health Card;

– Professional identity document.

The DNI will begin to be issued in March and, at this first moment, will be exclusively destined to Electoral Justice employees and other public bodies linked to the federal government.

The TSE also estimates that in August the document will initially be released to the state of Minas Gerais, in a test format, before extending to other states. The DNI should still get a cell phone application for digital use of the documentation.

