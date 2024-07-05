National identity…and soft power

The United Arab Emirates has a unique identity that revolves around the authenticity of the deeply rooted traits of the Emirati character. The Emirati national identity is derived from Emirati customs, traditions and heritage, and is rooted in the human values ​​of the country of humanity and tolerance. From this standpoint, the state reflects the values ​​of national identity culturally, socially and economically by promoting belonging and empowering individuals’ abilities to enrich knowledge, science and good treatment.

The course of the “Emirati National Identity” intersects with the “Emirati Soft Power” in shaping the aspirations of the nation and drawing the bright future of the state. Our wise leadership is keen to achieve quality of life and plays a vital role in building national unity, which indicates the solidity and strength of the relationship between the leadership and all those who inhabit the homeland. The “education” aspect in the country showcases its orientation towards building active and productive youth and refining the character of the national identity through educational institutions and competent teachers in the country. Undoubtedly, young people learn about their history and heritage and about the successful policy that was used to launch the Union State, which actually became a federal state in 1971. Raising the child from a young age on education and national empowerment and absorbing his country’s rich culture refines the conscious Emirati character that loves the homeland and reflects the national identity.

The United Arab Emirates invests its soft power in many areas that contribute to the advancement of the country. It is the ultimate model built on the tremendous efforts of the nation’s sons and aspires to achieve excellence. For example, on the economic and financial level, we find the UAE among the largest economies in the world, and it is in line with the forward-looking plan and future aspirations. The UAE has excelled in this regard, which has led to the creation of soft power in its youth and diplomatic relations.

As such, the UAE’s soft power includes many aspects, the most important of which are the economy and international trade, national investment, culture and arts, and scientific and knowledge research. With reference to the “Global Soft Power Index” for 2024, launched by the “Brand Finance” Foundation, the UAE ranked tenth, which enhances its position, progress and prosperity in all fields. Since the UAE has succeeded in attracting foreign investments, this means that it has a clear and well-thought-out plan to enhance the economic aspect represented by oil, tourism and trade, all of which are part of the country’s soft power at the global and regional levels.

We cite what the Ministry of Finance in the country announced on its official website about the strength and flexibility of the national economy, as it aims to give priority to social development plans and sectors, and the federal budget for the five-year plan for these years from 2022 to 2026, with a total of 290 billion dirhams, is the largest budget in the country.

Finally, whoever is born in the House of Zayed or lives there will certainly fully understand what “national identity” is and will be certain that it has a special charm that reflects an authentic Emirati spirit that has achieved leadership since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, until this day.

*Emirati writer