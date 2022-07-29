A good plan for the long holiday. In the midst of the National Holidays celebrations for the 201 years of independence proclamation, what better way to celebrate at home than by watching feature films and series that emphasized Peru in their stories.

The country’s culture and traditions increasingly permeate abroad and there are many productions that portrayed our country in its development. But do you know what they are? Find out all the details here.

It is important to emphasize that this information was compiled in the book “The imagined Peru: representations of a country in international cinema”of Ricardo Bedoyapublished in 2017 by the University of Lima.

“Don’t look up” (2021)

The ambitious film Adam McKay was one of the most talked about of 2021 and earned several nominations for Oscar. You can find it in Netflix.

In this black comedy, the reactions of the population are shown when they learn that a comet will arrive from space to eliminate all life from the face of the Earth. The national production company Tondero filmed scenes in Lima, Paracas and Cusco that appeared in the final feature film.

“The Terminal List” (2022)

Chris Pratt’s new action series includes Máncora, the popular seaside resort in northern Peru, as a relevant part of its plot. you can see it in Prime Video.

Pratt takes on the role of James Reece, a SEAL agent seeking justice against those responsible for the death of the platoon he commanded during a special operation in Syria.

“Better call Saul” (2015-2022)

The sixth season of the successful spin-off of “Breaking Bad” makes reference to Peru in three episodes. You can find it on Netflix.

Using an alibi to throw off a Mexican drug cartel that has targeted Gus Fringe, Mike plants evidence on who sent Nacho to attack the Salamancas. This is how addresses located in Lima appear and a false Peruvian drug cartel called Los Odio is presented in the story.

“Grey’s Anatomy” (2005- 2022)

The lengthy medical series refers to our country in its sixth season. You can enjoy it on Prime Video.

In the episode in question, Lexie jokes revealing the nickname she has been given because of an accident she suffered: the ‘Ceviche Girl’. “ Like the Peruvian dish, which is minced fish ”, said the doctor.

“Dora and the lost city” (2019)

The live action of the iconic Nickelodeon series It was starred by the Peruvian-American actress Isabela Merced. His adventures are available on Netflix.

Dora will go in search of the lost city of gold of the Inca empire, which in the tape bears the name of Parapata. Because of this, she travels to the Peruvian jungle and even speaks Quechua in some parts of the film.

The filmmakers hired Peruvian consultants so as not to make mistakes in the representation of the national culture.

“The Emperor’s Follies” (2000)

A classic of traditional Disney animation whose main stage is Peru. Be sure to watch it on Disney +.

The story introduces us to a fictitious and arrogant Inca named Kuzco, who is turned into a llama by Yzma, his former adviser, who wanted to take his place in the Inca empire.

Paddington (2014)

The most famous Peruvian in the UK is a little bear named Paddington and his ‘real action’ film explains its origin, based on the children’s stories written by Michael Bond.

According to the tape the bear comes from “an unexplored jungle in distant Peru” where he was born before settling in London.

“The Aviator” (2004)

Martin Scorsese’s award-winning film stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of American tycoon Howard Hughes. You can find it on Prime Video.