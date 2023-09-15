Two of the unilateral wars of the 4T against those whom it imagines to be enemies poison the national holidays with the ridiculous exclusion of the Judiciary of the Federation from the celebrations, and the use of a beater and Morena to destroy Xóchitl Gálvez.

Without respecting the constitutional mandate (article 49) which literally says: “The Supreme Power of the Federation is divided for its exercise into Legislative, Executive and Judicial”I mean, that no one rules alone, President López Obrador said on Wednesday that whoever organizes and leads the celebrations “is nothing more than a representation of the government, of the Executive” because “things have already changed.”

This is how he pretexted it:

“We do not have good relations, it is public, it is notorious, it is in the public domain, with the Judiciary, because they have dedicated themselves to acting against the transformation. We consider, although there is a different opinion, that they are against the people and? They are representatives of the oligarchy, of the corrupt, rapacious minority. They’re like representatives of white collar crime and in some cases also of other crime (…). Reform is needed in the Judiciary. They are one of the issues that remain pending, I no longer had time, it would have to be done if the people decide when the new Congress comes in, so that it is the people who rescue, recover the Power of attorney. Let the judges be chosen by the people, let the people elect the magistrates, let the people elect the ministers, so that then it will be Supreme Court of Justice and there is an authentic State of law, not a State of crookedness…”.

In parallel, With the incitement from the Palace, what is being committed against the opposition candidate makes her fear for her personal safety and from today she blames the president for what may happen to her.

López Obrador showed off, mocked and ordered to play a video in which Xóchitl breaks a PRI piñata, asking:

“What does it take to transform a country?”, and answering: “Moral authority and a word, a term, a concept: congruence. If not, you can’t; Without moral authority you cannot govern a country (…). It’s not ‘I thought like that and now because I say one thing I say the other’…”

He exposes himself to being reminded of his PRI past in Tabascowhere he chaired the state committee and was an official in the government of Echeverrista Leandro Rovirosa Wade.

To the line against Xochitl responds to the scoundrel of former delegate Víctor Hugo Romo and seconded by Morena who fortunately AMLO stopped dead yesterday, condemning the idiotic request that his house be demolished:

“There should be no lynching campaigns,” he said, almost five years after promoting them..

“The only thing missing is for my bicycle to be taken to the corralón,” she said ironically.

Everything seems to confirm that Cuatroteismo is not nervous but alarmed because of the impact that the popular and non-populist senator is having on increasingly larger sectors of the population…

(The assault on reason opens a parenthesis and will reappear on the unforgettable October 2).

