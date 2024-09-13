The celebration of national holidays It is an event deeply rooted in Mexican culture, a time to remember the fight for Independence and highlight national pride. However, in Sinaloathe violence and criminal activity recorded in the region have forced the cancellation of the traditional celebration of September 15th In most municipalities, a worrying reflection of the insecurity situation that the state is experiencing.

Although patriotic events have not been suspended in Mazatlán at this time, the decision of the authorities in other places is a clear sign of how violence is affecting the daily life of the population.

The cancellation of festivities It has generated a feeling of helplessness and fear among citizens, who see how public spaces are becoming increasingly unsafe.

