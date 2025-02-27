Two librettos with the funeral accounts of Emperor Carlos V and the Queen of England María Tudor, which were held in Brussels in 1559, a royal decree of Felipe II of 1600, written about the use of the Casa de Campo to hunt and fish in the 16th and seventeenth century … until Eight historical documents of great value of Palacio General Archive have been recovered by the National Police in Valladolid and Madrid. The operation, which began last June, has frustrated the auction of the first three mentioned in a well -known Barcelona room.

“It is a great day for national heritage,” Commissioner Jesús Ignacio Martín, a vocal national heritage security advisor is congratulated. The announcement of this bid raised the suspicions that police investigation began. The general archive of the Palace verified that these three historical documents belonging to the real collections of National Heritage consisted of as missing and alerted the police.

The agents identified the person who possessed the documents that were going to be auctioned. Resident in Valladolid, he said they were part of his father’s family heritage and knowing their origin, voluntarily delivered them to national heritage.

In the same file of the General Archive of the Palace that accounted for the disappearance of these writings, five more documents were consistent. The police located them in the hands of the family that owns an antiquarian library in Madrid, who also voluntarily donated the five writings.









This is an autograph decree by Felipe IV of 1621, a marginal decree by Felipe III of 1621, a decree of Felipe IV of 1633, a letter from the Lieutenant of the warden of the Casa de Campo of 1621 and a consultation of the Secretary of the Board of Works and Forests of 1631.

The eight documents have already been incorporated back into the funds of the Palacio General Archive, in the Royal Palace of Madrid.