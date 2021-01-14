The Government justifies that National Heritage assumes the cost of the personnel assisting Juan Carlos I in the United Arab Emirates, after the Casa del Rey so requested, “following the usual procedure”, as sources from Moncloa explain to Europa Press.

According to these sources, King Juan Carlos has had this type of assistants since he was Head of State in 1975 “And has maintained them since 2014, when he abdicated, in accordance with the provisions of current legislation.”

Moncloa has spoken in this way after the information released by ‘El Diario’, which has revealed that Juan Carlos I still maintains this staff at his service, and in charge of the State, after having left Spain in the summer after they began to be made public its alleged tax irregularities. The sources consulted explain that «This temporary and labor personnel serve in the Headquarters of the State and follow the directions and directions that are made in the House of His Majesty.

That is why, «in addition to service commissions, their payroll is paid in accordance with the provisions of the General State Budget Law “, according to the Government.