The National Heat Plan will start again from tomorrow and applies to all provinces. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has decided this after consultation with the weather institute KNMI. It will be warm in the coming days and the chance of a heat wave is high. Therefore, the plan is likely to remain active until after the weekend.

The National Heat Plan, which was also put into effect for three days in mid-July, aims to inform organisations, professionals and people in care about the expected heat. In this way they can offer support to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and small children. They can experience health problems due to the heat, such as fatigue, headaches, concentration problems, dehydration and heat stroke.

The largest vulnerable group is formed by the over-75s, according to the RIVM. With increasing age, the incentive to drink deteriorates, so the elderly are more at risk of dehydration. “It is important that caregivers pay extra attention to this,” said a spokesperson.





Drink enough

Everyone, also in good health, should pay extra attention during tropical days. In general, RIVM recommends that you drink plenty of fluids in the coming week, do not move too much during the hottest hours of the day and keep your house and head cool with the help of curtains, a fan or air conditioning.

When the Heat Plan was announced in July, people sometimes found it ‘patronising’, the spokesperson saw from the reactions. “People said they noticed that it was warm themselves.” The plan is therefore not intended for them. “We want to inform authorities such as the GGD and the Red Cross, so that they in turn instruct event organizers, care homes and informal carers to pay extra attention.”

In the coming days, the NS will run extra trains between Haarlem and Zandvoort at busy times from 10 a.m., six times an hour. At busy times from Amsterdam Central, it is recommended not to travel directly to Zandvoort, but via Haarlem, with the extra train. The NS also advises to take enough water with you and to check the travel planner before departure.

Rijkswaterstaat already announced yesterday that it would introduce a heat protocol in phases from Wednesday. Limburg is expected to start tomorrow, followed by the other provinces where it is at least 30 degrees. People with bad luck are then quickly removed from the road. The Red Cross is ready to help in any crisis situations.

tropical grid

Vaccination and test locations of the GGD will sometimes close earlier in the coming days due to the heat wave. Rotterdam-Rijnmond, among others, has announced that all locations will only be open until 1 pm between 10 and 13 August. Also in Drenthe, Noord-Brabant, Overijssel, Gelderland and Limburg, no injections or tests are sometimes taken in the afternoon. The regional GGDs report that the agreements that have been made will be moved.

In North Brabant, this includes vaccination locations in Den Bosch, Veghel and Waalwijk. In Tilburg, the Koning Willem II Stadium will remain open for shots. That is because the temperature can be regulated better there, according to GGD Hart van Brabant. GGD Zuid-Limburg closes all locations after 12 noon due to the heat. GGD Drenthe and GGD Twente are also adjusting the opening hours. GGD Gelderland-Midden has announced that the tropical schedule applies to two permanent vaccination locations in Arnhem and Ede.

Cooler nights

It will be warmer than 30 degrees Celsius for several days in the coming week. But because the air is quite dry, it feels less hot than in the previous warm period three weeks ago. We will notice this especially at night. Where we had tropical sticky nights of more than 20 degrees three weeks ago, it will cool down to 15 degrees in the coming nights.

When can we speak of a heat wave? We explain it to you in the video below: