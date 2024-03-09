OfChiara Daina

The necessary procedures for those arriving from abroad such as housekeepers and carers. And those for Italian citizens returning to our country

The moment you are born you immediately acquire the right to enroll in the National Health Service. Registration is necessary to have a personal GP and take advantage of all the outpatient and inpatient services offered by public healthcare. The parent must go to the «Choice and revocation» desk of the district of residence with the tax code of the newborn (issued by the Revenue Agency, also through the Municipality or the specific birth center desk) and request the registration of the child at the registry of patients, choosing the pediatrician. Those who return their residence to Italy after having moved it for a period abroad will have to register again with the NHS, following the same procedure.

Foreign minors How do those who do not have Italian citizenship but live in Italy (and perhaps were born there) access treatment? If it's a minor, registration with the Italian health service is mandatory, even in cases where the parents are irregular (i.e. without valid residence permits). Therefore he receives assistance like an Italian citizen. See also Cinieri (Aiom Foundation): "Oncology patients are delicate, at risk of many infections"

Foreign adults For adults there are different methods, based on certain conditions. Those who come from a non-EU country, like many others housekeepers and carers who work in the homes of Italian families, if in possession of a residence permit (for subordinate or self-employed work, family reasons, political asylum, etc.) or have requested one (and are awaiting its release or renewal) they have the right to register with the NHS and enjoy all health services free of charge for the duration of the residence permit (ditto dependent relatives). The same applies to non-EU workers hired on seasonal contracts (which last a minimum of 20 days). Registration remains voluntary for students, au pair workers, seminarians and religious workers, employees of international organizations and diplomats. But there is a fee to pay: from 700 euros per year for students to a minimum of 2 thousand euros per year for other categories, depending on income. If they choose not to enroll, they must pay for all medical care, even urgent ones, but in any case they can have private health insurance. While non-EU foreigners present in Italy without a residence permit receive an STP code (foreigner temporarily present), which guarantees the use of life-saving, preventive and continuous treatments for chronic diseases and access to specific clinics in the area. See also Danesi (Sio), '7 million hearing-impaired Italians, National hearing Observatory urgently needed'

European citizens Citizens of another state that is part of the European Union (or of Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway), who have come to live in Italy for work, paying contributions here for the duration of the employment contract (or renewable for 1 year for those with a VAT number) benefit from a family doctor and all health services with compulsory registration with the NHS. Likewise the unemployed registered at the employment center (and dependent family members), workers with a foreign contract employed in an Italian branch (and family members), pensioners (and family members) and students who demonstrate that they have health coverage of the country of origin (S1 certificate). On the contrary, au pair workers and students who are not covered by their country's health service must pay for registration with the NHS. EU citizens who do not fall under any of these conditions and who do not enjoy health care in their country of origin and are indigent can benefit from essential outpatient and hospital care for 6 renewable months by issuing a card with an Eni code (non-European). registered) by the Region in which they domicile. Italians abroad

Italian citizens returning Compatriots who have moved their residence abroad are removed from the registry of NHS patients and lose the right to receive all treatment free of charge. However, in the event of temporary return to Italy and lack of private or public insurance coverage in the country of new residence, they can benefit, at no cost, from emergency hospital services for a maximum of 90 days in a calendar year. See also Covid, myocarditis and vaccine in 18-29 year olds: what the study says