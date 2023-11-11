Healthcare, Nursing Up De Palma: «There are at least 14 thousand nurses, and around 500 midwives who are preparing to leave the NHS in 2024 to reach pension requirements”

On possible pension cuts, full steam ahead with the announced protest mobilizations from North to South.

Nursing Up confirms that it will bring nurses and midwives to the streets in the Italian regions. The first calendar of events will be announced from next November 14th.

The verbal reassurances arrived in recent days directly from the Secretariat of the Undersecretary of Labor, Sen. Claudio Durigon, regarding the full involvement of assistance professionals in the constructive and awaited revision of the Art were not enough. 33 of the draft budget law.

«We want to see facts, De Palma begins, this is the moment. The objective of our fighting actions is to urge, through local governments, healthcare companies to radically review their modus operandi, which continues to be decidedly far from our desired and legitimate demands, running the risk of fomenting escapes to abroad and voluntary resignations, increasingly to the detriment of the quality of the protection of the community’s health.

In fact, the nefarious hypothesis of the reduction of the rates of return of the contributions paid between 1981 and 1995 represents a real punishment that the personnel currently serving in public health does not deserve, with a loss estimated between 5% and 25%. % of the annual pension allowance. A nurse or a midwife could, just for example, see their already meager pension reduced, going from 1400/1500 euros per month to 1100/1200 in no time.

We are faced with a rule that we believe to be unconstitutional, and which in recent weeks, begins Antonio De Palma, National President of Nursing Up, has sparked legitimate and heated protests from health professionals.

Our switchboard has become and continues to be hot, due to the continuous requests for information from our members who want to see clearly about reductions that risk being yet another blow from the axe.

Nurses, Midwives, everyone wants to escape, leave public health facilities as soon as possible!

Many, fearing losing a large part of their future pension, ask us what the procedures are for abandoning the NHS starting next year and dedicating themselves to freelance work.

At present, there are at least 14 thousand nurses, and around 500 midwives who are preparing to leave the NHS in 2024 to reach the pension requirements, to which must be added at least a further 4 thousand units, who have expressed their intention to move from dependence to free profession, leaving work early.

How can you blame them, continues De Palma, they feel betrayed by the Government’s choices, and they no longer have faith.

What is certain is that in similar conditions both Territorial Assistance and the entire PNRR project are increasingly at serious risk

For this reason, even if we have positively welcomed the reassurances received from Undersecretary Durigon, we will continue with the announced mobilizations, while waiting for the promises to be transformed into concrete reality, possibly without pulling botched solutions out of the hat that no one would accept.

Through the tool of demonstrations, sit-ins and flash mobs, we will act on 2 levers: the first is to make the discontent of professionals plastic in the eyes of politics, which will reveal, also through the media, the state of real discontent in the hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The second lever aims at the direct involvement of local institutions and citizens. In fact, with our territorial mobilizations, we will activate a path of synergy between multiple regional and central institutions. In essence, at every regional mobilization we will give impetus to our protests, asking the Prefects to act, as representatives of the Government, on the regional governments, on the Presidency of the Council and on the Sector Committee, to obtain clear and precise answers to our requests for valorisation of nursing professionalism and those ex law 43/2006, says De Palma again.

However, in the last few hours, a new hypothesis has emerged on the horizon which, if confirmed, would be a real disaster: reductions for those who decide to retire early.

In simple words, if on the one hand health professionals could smile at the thought of not seeing years of work depleted with possible pension cuts, on the other hand new limitations could be put in place, punitive for those who decide to bring forward the moment of their pension.

In short, a new and stormy chapter of this daring story could emerge, on the veracity of which we are still awaiting clarification”, comments De Palma.

Bonaccini, we need more resources and personnel for healthcare

For the National Health System “more resources and more staff are needed”. This was said by the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, on the sidelines of the meeting organized by the Associazione Salute Diritto Fundamentale entitled ‘Sentinella, how much of the night remains? The decline of public healthcare’, at the Maggiore Hospital in Bologna.

The defense of public health will be one of the themes that the Democratic Party, together with M5S and the Greens and the Left, will put at the center of tomorrow’s demonstration in Piazza del Popolo. “Among the reasons why we say that this maneuver is both wrong and insufficient is the need to strengthen the public health system – says Bonaccini – which is weakening and it is not true that it sees more resources than before. We have fallen below the 7% of GDP, we are at 6.5%, but we will drop to 6.1-6.2% in two years if the financing is not corrected.”

“Moreover, it is an incredible thing to say that resources are being made more than ever before”, continues the president of Emilia-Romagna, clarifying that “the resources available in the next 3 years are much less than the 12 billion that the Draghi government put in in 3 years and which unfortunately were not enough” because the pandemic broke out. “I hope that the government is convinced – continues Bonaccini – that more resources are needed. There should have been 4 billion more by the end of the year, as requested by the regions together and by Minister Schillaci, but instead there are zero.”

Even the 3 billion allocated next year to the National Health Fund will in reality be used mainly for the renewal of doctors’ contracts, recalls the president of Emilia-Romagna who reiterates that the law voted by the Legislative Assembly last Tuesday asks “to remove the employment rates” of healthcare personnel and “to bring the ratio between public spending on healthcare and the country’s GDP to 7.5% for a few years. Furthermore – concludes Bonaccini – the fact that Piedmont voted first for this law gives the idea that there is a common feeling that the public health system is getting worse.”

