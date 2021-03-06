Dubai (Union)

The Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council continued, during its remote meeting, chaired by Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, Second Vice President of the Council and Chair of the Committee, discussing a draft federal law in the matter of mental health, with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the members of the committee and a number of Representatives of the Ministry of Health.

Naama Al-Sharhan said: The draft law defined the concept of mental health as a state of psychological and social stability, through which an individual can achieve his goals according to his personal capabilities, and deal with life pressures, and work, produce and contribute to society, and the psychiatric patient is a person suffering from mental disorder .