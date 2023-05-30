Dubai (Union)

The Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council discussed, during a meeting it held yesterday, chaired by Naemah Abdullah Al Sharhan, the second deputy chairman of the council and chairperson of the committee, a draft report on the issue of the government’s policy on food safety.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee: Nasser Muhammad Al-Yamahi, rapporteur of the committee, Khaled Omar Al-Kharji, Sumaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, Aisha Muhammad Al-Mulla, Athraa Hassan bin Rakad, and Muhammad Ahmed Al-Yamahi, members of the Federal National Council.

The subject report includes the committee’s observations, findings and recommendations based on its meetings with representatives of the concerned authorities, according to the subject axes that focused on national legislation related to food safety, and the state’s policies and strategies related to food safety.