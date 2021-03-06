The Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, during a meeting held remotely, chaired by the second vice-president, Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, continued to discuss a draft federal law on mental health, with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

Al-Sharhan said that the committee and the representatives of the ministry agreed on the amendments that the committee had proposed, and the committee would continue its meetings with government representatives to discuss all the articles of the draft law, which consisted of 58 articles, and then the final report on it would be prepared and submitted to the presidency of the council for discussion in one of the next sessions.

She explained that the bill defined the concept of mental health as “a state of psychological and social stability, in which an individual can achieve his goals according to his personal capabilities, and deal with life pressures and work, produce and contribute to society,” while the draft law defined the term psychological disorder as “disorder In thinking, mood, behavior, perception, memory, or other mental abilities, some or all of them, provided that this leads to a defect in social, functional, or educational functions, or psychological suffering of the person ».

These disorders are classified according to psychiatric classifications recognized by specialized international organizations and bodies. Also, a mental patient is someone who suffers from a mental disorder.

Al-Sharhan indicated that the draft law stressed that it is not permissible to provide mental health services without obtaining a license from the health authority, in accordance with the conditions and controls specified by the executive regulations of this law.

The mental health facility must keep a special register for the registration of mentally ill patients, and the executive regulations specify the data that must be included in the record and the period for keeping it.

It stated that the draft law defined the conditions for compulsory admission to treatment in a psychiatric facility, so that compulsory admission for a psychiatric patient to a mental health facility is not permissible except after verifying that there are clear indications that he has a severe mental disorder that poses a danger to him or others, and that his admission is necessary for his recovery. Or to stop the deterioration of his health.

The admission of the psychiatric patient is mandatory for treatment by a decision of two psychiatrists, one of them in the mental health facility, and the period of compulsory treatment is determined according to the state of health of the psychiatric patient, and the compulsory admission to treatment is terminated by a decision of the attending physician, unless it is deposited by a decision of the Public Prosecution or under a ruling Or a decision from the competent court.

She explained that the minor psychiatric patient, according to the draft law, is surrounded by special health guarantees that take into account his age group and his psychological state, and the executive regulations of this law specify those guarantees and controls regarding the compulsory admission of the minor psychiatric patient.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee Sumaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi (the committee’s rapporteur), Ahmed Bushehab Al-Suwaidi, Shatha Saeed Alai Al-Naqbi, Azra Hassan bin Rakkad, Muhammad Ahmad Al-Yamahi, and Dr. Moza Muhammad Al-Ameri.

Dr. Abdel Nasser bin Salem (health legislation expert), Dr. Amna Turki (Director of Al-Amal Hospital), Dr. Mona Al-Kuwari (Director of the Specialized Care Department), and Dr. Lubna Ali Al-Shaali (Director of the Public Health Policies Department) also participated from the Ministry.





