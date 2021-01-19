In the United States, 12 National Guard employees were barred from participating in Joe Biden’s inauguration. This was stated by General Daniel Hawkanson at a press briefing at the Pentagon. RIA News…

Including two of them were suspended for links with extremists. At the same time, Hawkanson said that he was not worried about most of the organization, since out of 25 thousand people, only 12 fell under suspicion, some of them are simply being checked.

He stressed that, probably, some of them have nothing to do with anything reprehensible. However, the service wants to be convinced of this.

Hawkanson said the two National Guards who were recalled due to links with extremist groups made inappropriate comments but did not disclose details.

Earlier, the FBI decided to check all 25 thousand National Guard fighters who will guard Washington during Biden’s inauguration. The check is due to fears by the authorities that some of those tasked with defending the American capital over the next few days before the celebrations may themselves pose a threat to the future president and other high-ranking participants in the event.

On January 7, the US Congress approved the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. This was preceded by riots and the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, during which five people died. Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.