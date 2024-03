New York subway train: transport system in the largest American city saw a 13.1% increase in crimes this year | Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

The governor of the American state of New York, Democrat Kathy Hochul, announced this Wednesday (6) that 750 members of the National Guard will be sent to help the police combat crime in the subway system of the largest city in the United States.

In a press conference, Hochul informed that this staff will collaborate in searching bags and backpacks at the entrances of the busiest stations. 250 state and Metropolitan Transportation Authority police officers will also be sent to help with this work.

“For anyone thinking about taking a gun or knife on the subway, at least this creates a deterrent effect. The person will think: 'You know what? It might not be worth it, because I heard what the mayor and the governor said, and there will be a lot more people to search my backpack,'” said Hochul.

According to data from the New York police, between January 1st and March 3rd of this year, 388 crimes were recorded in the city's public transport system (the majority of incidents were thefts and assaults), compared to 343 in the same period in 2023. which represents an increase of 13.1%.

In addition to increasing personnel, the New York government sent bills to the state legislature to improve security on the New York subway.

Among the proposals are prohibiting those convicted of assaulting a passenger from using the system for three years and installing cameras in drivers' cabins, according to information from the Associated Press.