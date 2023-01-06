During the early hours of this Thursday, the recapture of Ovidio Guzmán alias “El Ratón” was reported. During the detention, some security commandos entered the Culiacán International Airport, where they attacked a Sedena plane and an Aeroméxico commercial plane. Hours later the report was confirmed: Guzmán López was already detained in Mexico City.

(Read: Mexico: they report the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘El Chapo’)

Through a statement, the company reported that flight 165 to Mexico City received a shot from a firearm during the arrest of the hitman, civilians and minors were on the aircraft.

How was the confrontation in Culiacán?



In videos broadcast through social networks, some civilians report the passage of at least two elements of the National Guard, who were shooting at the alleged criminals who were attacking one of the aircraft.

In one of the recordings, two of the security elements can be seen running along the esplanade of the Culiacán Airport with long weapons in the direction of the landing strip and arrival of the planes.

(Also: After the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, Culiacán and Sinaloa are on alert for violence)

They are shooting at the plane, to the v ***, here comes the Guard, what a dog!, one of the workers at the air terminal can be heard saying in the video.

While on the outskirts of the aerodrome at least three National Guard units with at least twelve security elements can be seen, in the background burst detonations are heard, while one of the aircraft circulates enough to stop its march .

(Also: Chapo Guzmán: FBI continues to monitor the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in prison)

The other elements are focusing on their objective, waiting to receive orders while they remain in position.

According to the official communiqués of the Airline, the plane trapped during the armed confrontation was not moving, but some videos circulated by passengers and civilians on the ground reveal that it was.

Terror in an Aeroméxico plane after the recapture of Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán



“Get down, ma!”, a man can be heard saying to a minor, while other people throw themselves to the floor of an airplane, the children cry, asking what is happening, while outside there is a rain of gunshots.

This is how a video circulating on social networks shows it, it shows the moment in which the passengers were caught in the crossfire inside a plane that tried to leave the Culiacán Intentionality Airport bound for Mexico City.

The Mazatlán International Airport decided to close its doors after the constant waves of violence that have been unleashed in the city of Culiacán after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of the famous drug trafficker “El Chapo Guzmán”.

This was made known by the place through its social networks where it specified that the closure will be from 9:20 a.m. and will open until 8:00 p.m. and called on users to avoid going to the airport, as well as contacting airlines to request flight information.

Strengthen security at AIFA



After the arrest in Culiacán, Sinaloa, of Ovidio, son of Joaquín “El Chapo Guzmán”, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, the presence of elements of the National Guard and the Army increased at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

In addition, surveillance of members of the armed forces at the Santa Lucía Military Base, located in the Mexican municipalities of Tecámac and Zumpango, was increased.

THE UNIVERSAL

MEXICO

GDA