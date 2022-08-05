Escuinapa.- A unit of the National Guard carried out a spectacular accident on the federal highway Mexico 15, a few kilometers from the community of Tecualilla; Two injured elements are reported.

Information provided by the authorities indicates that the accident occurred a few hours after midnight on Thursday, when The National Guard unit collided by rear end of a trailer.

The incident occurred on kilometer 168 of the federal highway that connects the Mazatlán-Tepic highway and Mexico 15, after the strong clash Two National Guard officers were injured.

The elements were identified as Cristian “N”, 28 years old, originally from Tlaxcala; and Carlos Daniel “N”, 21, originally from Veracruz.

Emergency units came to the scene to provide first aid to the injured, who were subsequently rushed to the general hospital in the municipal seat. His health condition is reported as serious.

According to unofficial information that emerged from this event, the unit of the National Guard did not realize that the trailer was stopped on the road, since there is a police review filter in the area.