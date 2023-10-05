The National Guard of Mexico, an institution founded by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose main objective is security and order in the country, which is why it has been playing a prominent role in various areas.

However, this time his commitment and dedication was not the reason why a GN official went viral, since it caught everyone’s attention put down your weapons to start dancing to the trendy song.

The recording was made known through the social network, because the @drako_mex account, who usually shares scenes of elements of the GN, this time had an impact by showing officers at their funniest moment.

The viral case of TikTok has generated a division of opinion, because the government agency founded in 2019, which depends on the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection and the Ministry of National Defense, stands out for its dedication to society.

GN element leaves the weapons

It should be noted that there are several officers who have gone viral by sharing their training, missions, and experience in general by being part of institutions such as the National Guard, Mexican Army and Mexican Navy.

For its part, the GN’s purpose is to combat crime, maintain order and provide support in emergency situations, which is why an element of sharing that throws up weapons to dance to the trendy song, He immediately caught everyone’s attention.

During the viral video spread by the ‘@drako_mex’ account, which has thousands of followers by sharing scenes of soldiers, this time members of the GN caused a stir by dancing to the rhythm of the song ‘Confleis Milk and Toilet Paper’, this while he put aside his weapons.

As expected, Internet users did not hesitate to debate in the comments box, from those who applauded him for taking his moment to dance, as well as those who judged him for having fun while wearing the uniform.

