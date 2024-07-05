A teenager was shot and injured by members of the National Guard (GN) on Thursday night in the Riberas del Bravo subdivision, reported personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

At 10:04 p.m., ministerial police went to a park located on Rivera Lerma and Rivera de Cortés streets, where preventive police had learned of a young man injured by a gunshot wound to the leg.

An investigative agent said that they interviewed the victim, Javier PS, 13, who said that he was with other friends playing in the park, where a group of soldiers and members of the National Guard arrived to set up a checkpoint that operated for a few minutes.

When the GN agents withdrew, one of them fired a shot and hit the teenager in the left leg, at the height of the calf, so he was treated by paramedics who took him to the Social Security Hospital 66.

The soldiers and police of the GN withdrew without helping the injured man.