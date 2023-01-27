In three different actions, elements of the National Guard seized 163,000 liters of fuel and arrested three men, in the municipalities of Galeana, China, and General Bravo.

The federal agents They seized three tractor-trailers where they were transporting the fuel that was presumed to be of illegal origin.

In the report of the National Guard It was not specified when the fuel was seized.

The first seizure was in the Municipality of Galeana, on the Saltillo-Matehuala Highway, at kilometer 87.

In that place, the agents visualized a tractor-trailer that he was traveling at excessive speed, for which the driver was called to a halt.

The officers requested stationery from the driver to apply the fine for speedingso they noticed the nervous trailer.

In a preventive manner, the agents asked the driver for the invoice for the load of the 62,000 liters of gas he was transporting, which he could not prove, for which he was arrested.

In China, on the Monterrey-Reynosa Highway, at kilometer 104, the agents called a stop to a driver who was traveling on a route prohibited for heavy vehicles.

When doing an inspection in the stationery, the driver of the pipe could not prove the 54 thousand liters of gas.

The third seizure was in General Bravo, on the Reynosa Highway, at kilometer 187, where, under the same circumstances, the agents detained a driver for not proving the 47,000 liters of fuel he was transporting.

The federal elements carried out the operations in the municipalities of Galeana, China and General Bravo.