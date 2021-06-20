Isabel Zamudio

Veracruz / 06.20.2021

The National Guard in coordination with state police rescued 25 Honduran migrants, on Sweet water south of Veracruz as a result of Veracruz-Tabasco Interstate Coordinated Operation. Of the 25 migrants rescued, 14 are minors.

The State Public Security Secretariat of Veracruz reported that personnel from Civil Force, National Guard, Tabasco State Police and the National Migration Institute (INM), rescued foreigners from Honduras in a revision filter in the limits with Tabasco.

The events were recorded in a review filter located on federal highway 180, Costera del Golfo in the Coatzacoalcos – Villahermosa section, at the height of the Tonalá Bridge, in the border area of ​​the municipality of Sweet water.

When conducting the inspection on a public transport bus on the South line, the migrants were located.

They were given medical care and food, to later remain in the custody of the National Migration Institute in the Acayucan immigration station.

