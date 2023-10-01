The National Guard continues to carry out its operation “Safe Passenger” on public transportation routes in Mexico City, as part of the National Public Security Strategy and the National Program for the Social Prevention of Violence and Crime.

This effort has as main objective to reduce cases of passenger robbery and maintain security on the main avenues and town hallsas Iztapalapa.

The elements of the National Guard They carry out random preventive checks in search of weapons or objects that could be used in criminal activities, as well as to maintain public order.

These checks are carried out at mobile checkpoints located on key avenues such as Las Torres, General Ignacio Zaragoza, Guelatao, Javier Rojo Gómez, Canal de San Juan, Jalisco, Canal de Garay and Ermita Iztapalapa.

During these inspections, operators of trucks, minibuses, vans and taxis are detained for preventive inspections.

The National Guard operates in accordance with the social proximity model, which implies that elements identify themselves with users and request permission to search their belongings.

In addition, citizens are encouraged to contact the telephone number 088 if they need help in emergency situations.

The “Safe Passenger” operation is an integral part of the efforts to provide greater security to passengers who use public transportation in Mexico City and its surroundings.

Historical low for crimes

In his recent Security Report, corresponding to August 2023, the head of Government of Mexico City, Martí Batres, reported that during that month, the country’s capital reached a historical minimum in the commission of high-impact crimes, the lowest point on record.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City, Ernestina Godoy, pointed out that during that period the alleged leader of “Los Maceros” was arrested, considered one of the main generators of violence in the south of the city. city; of Luis Miguel “N”, alleged leader of the criminal group “Los Fortis”, one of the main generators of violence in the Central area of ​​Mexico City; and José Francisco “N”, alleged member of the criminal group “Los Macarios” and one of the five most wanted targets and part of the Rewards Program to Capture Generators of Violence.

In turn, the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC), Pablo Vázquez Camacho, mentioned that from January 2020 to August 31, 2023, 2,272 people were arrested for high-impact crimes and 254 criminal cells that generated violence were dismantled.

He highlighted that, in coordination with the Government of Mexico, 124 operations have been carried out with 163 people arrested, linked to 12 criminal groups.