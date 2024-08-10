Ciudad Juarez.- With the customs surveillance, public security and immigration control tasks that have been assigned or requested of the National Guard in the state of Chihuahua, the corporation now occupies 32 properties in the entity.

With this figure, published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, Chihuahua is, along with Chiapas, the 7th place nationwide in the largest amount of infrastructure in operation for the corporation of civil origin but military affiliation and training.

According to the National Federal Public Security Census, there are 767 buildings used by the National Guard throughout the country, of which the majority (305) are stations and substations, 272 more for companies, 78 military camps, 32 battalion coordinations, 32 state coordinations, 13 barracks, a command center and 34 of “other type” not specified.

Those corresponding to the state of Chihuahua are 12 stations and substations, four military camps, 12 companies, a battalion coordination, a state one, a barracks and one “of another type.” National Guard personnel based in Ciudad Juárez were questioned about how many of these buildings are located on this border, but no response was obtained.

The states with the most infrastructure for this corporation were Jalisco, State of Mexico, Michoacán and Veracruz, with 54, 50, 48 and 48 units, respectively, mostly substations and companies, although the eight military fields in the State of Mexico and Veracruz stand out.

Of the total number existing in the country, it is also noteworthy that 358 of the 767 buildings used come from the Sedena, while 145 more come from the extinct Federal Police, which ceased to exist before the emergence of the National Guard. And although the rest are from other public entities such as institutions of the same federative entities, or the Navy Secretariat, there are 110 complexes that were given by private individuals to the corporation.