Mexico.- It is no secret that a large part of the Mexican Republic has a presence of drug trafficking, therefore, it is easy to find content on social networks. This time we bring the video of a man in a National Guard uniform, who lends the rifle to an influencer while playing in the background run over ‘JGL’.

The clip uploaded to TikTok by the account ‘@enrriquegomez46’ shows the content creator ‘Compa Camarón’ firing a high caliber weapon in what appears to be a beach in the State of Sinaloa.

At least one four-by-four vehicle appears in the recording where it is also observed for an instant that the cameraman wears uniform and tactical equipment of the National Guard.

We cannot ensure if the subject belongs to organized crime or is part of a video to upload to the internet.

Summary history of drug trafficking in the Mexican Republic

Drug trafficking in Mexico is a complex phenomenon that has evolved over several decades and has had a significant impact on the country’s society and politics.

The history of drug trafficking in Mexico dates back to the 1920s, when marijuana production and trafficking began. At the time, the plant was considered a low-profile product and not considered a dangerous drug.

In the 1970s, drug trafficking underwent a significant change with the introduction of cocaine into the market. Cocaine production and trafficking expanded rapidly and became a highly lucrative industry for Mexican drug traffickers.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the illicit business continued to evolve and became an increasingly serious problem for national authorities.

Beginning in 2006, the Mexican government began a campaign against drug trafficking and organized crime, known as the “War on Drugs.”

It included a series of measures aimed at combating drug trafficking groups and reducing drug trafficking in the country.

However, the government’s efforts have been criticized by many, as violence and insecurity in the country have continued to escalate.

In recent years, drug trafficking in Mexico has evolved and diversified, including the production and trafficking of a wide range of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.