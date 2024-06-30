The National Guard Command launched a campaign to spread the culture of safety and prevention among members of society, and to familiarize them with proactive measures, preventive procedures, federal laws, decisions and regulations in force in the country.

In the first phase, National Ambulance will launch the “Safe Summer… Be Ready” initiative, to raise awareness of the importance of first aid and preventive measures to deal with emergencies and common injuries during the summer.

The second phase aims to raise awareness among fishermen and marine outing goers of the laws and regulations in force in the country, the penalties and fines resulting from violations, and to identify the precautionary measures that must be taken.

In the third phase, the campaign focuses on awareness-raising measures when visiting desert and mountainous areas.