Within the framework of the National Public Security Strategy, the National Guard (GN) has carried out an important operation in Mexico City, where has managed to intercept a courier shipment that was transporting two live iguanas in unsuitable conditions for transport.

As part of the strategic actions to combat the illegal trade of protected or endangered species, canine pairs of the National Guard carried out an inspection at a courier and parcel company located in the mayor's office. Azcapotzalcowith corresponding authorization.

During the inspection, one of the detector dogs showed interest in a box with perforations, which recorded movements from inside and was destined for the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco.

Upon opening the box, two iguanas were found: a black spiny-tailed iguana (Ctenosaura similis) approximately 90 centimeters long and a green iguana (Iguana iguana) 30 centimeters long, both wrapped in fabric and plastic.

Given that these species are classified as subject to special protection or threatened according to the Official Mexican Standard NOM-059-Semarnat-2010, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) based in Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico, for its safekeeping, handling and final destination in accordance with current regulations.

CDMX Zoos

The Environment Secretariat (Sedema) of Mexico City has announced an important advance in the transformation of the city's zoos into research, education and wildlife conservation centers.

In just over five years, these spaces have experienced significant strengthening, especially in the care and attention of elderly specimens that have exceeded the life expectancy of their species.

Thanks to the work of wildlife specialists, the zoos of Chapultepec, San Juan de Aragón and Los Coyotes have managed to maintain many of their inhabitants of geriatric age, providing them with special care and a diet appropriate for their condition.

The oldest specimens, such as Fortunata, the 34-year-old giraffe at the Chapultepec Wildlife Conservation Center, and Xin Xin, the giant panda who will celebrate the same age this year, are outstanding examples of this success in geriatric care. of wildlife.

The care of these elderly animals includes veterinary medical treatments to address health problems typical of advanced age, such as joint, ophthalmic and dental problems. In addition, they are provided with a balanced diet and nutritional supplements appropriate to their needs, along with adaptations in their enclosures to ensure their well-being.

Among the geront specimens that receive special attention is Congo, a 51-year-old chimpanzee at the San Juan de Aragón Wildlife Conservation Center.

Congo and his partner July enjoy a “chimpanzee” specially designed for their age, made with highly digestible ingredients suitable for their nutritional needs.

The longevity of these wild animals under professional care reflects the success of careful attention and a balanced diet, adapted to the needs of each species and life stage.

With more than 250 different ingredients used to meet the eating habits of all species, the conservation centers of Mexico City have managed to prolong the life expectancy of many specimens, thus guaranteeing their well-being and contributing to the conservation of wildlife. .