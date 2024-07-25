The National GuardThe National Guard (GN) carried out the seizure of suspected narcotics in the state of Jalisco. Within the framework of the National Strategies for Public Security and Prevention of Addictions Together for Peace, the agents They managed to seize seven packages of possible marijuana cleverly hidden among corn kernels.

The operation took place at a courier and parcel company located in Tlaquepaque. With the support of a canine team, the security forces carried out a preventive search at the site. During the inspection, the specialized dog showed a clear change in behavior in front of a cardboard box, indicating the possible presence of illicit substances.

A thorough examination of the contents revealed seven vacuum-sealed bags containing a green, dried plant with the typical characteristics of marijuana, weighing approximately 2.5 kilos in total. These packages were destined for the state of Sonora, highlighting the sophistication and scope of drug trafficking through increasingly ingenious methods.

The operation not only prevented the distribution of the possible drugs, but also underlines the effectiveness of the strategies implemented to prevent the trafficking of narcotics, currency and firearms. All the seized material was made available to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office to continue with the relevant investigations and proceed in accordance with the law.