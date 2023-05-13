Hermosillo.- Elements of the National Guard and of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena)through various security operations, managed to seize war materialas well as a vehicle and arrested a suspect in the municipalities of Caborca ​​and Pitiquito, Sonora

Caborca ​​Municipality

Only in Caborca, the troops of both corporations detected a truck parked on a dirt road that leads to the town of El Arenoso.

When the driver of the unit noticed the presence of the uniformed officers, he started the unit and tried to flee through a weedy path. Faced with this evasive action, the security agents followed the suspect on foot, whom they found meters later with his vehicle overturned.

The driver, whose identity remains confidential, was unharmed in the vehicle accident and was arrested after they found 5 useful cartridges.

In the same way, the elements of Sedena and the National Guard observed long weapons inside the injured unit, for which reason they deployed a perimeter security device and upon reviewing it they located the following: 5 long weapons, 18 chargers, 676 useful cartridges, 2 vests tactical, 2 ballistic plates and 33 strikeout artifacts

“The motorist was read the booklet of rights that assist people in detention, their registration was made in the National Registry of Detentions and, together with the vehicle and weapons, they were made available to the Agency of the Public Ministry of the Federation in the entity, to continue the corresponding investigations,” reported the National Guard this Friday.

Municipality of Pitiquito

For their part, the elements of the National Guard and Sedena assigned in the municipality of Pitiquito detected a vehicle whose driver fled when he noticed the presence of the authorities.

This action aroused the suspicion of the security agents, who implemented a search operation until they located the unit in an apparent state of abandonment, with the doors open and without crew members.

When the troops reviewed the unit, they found 5 long weapons, magazines, 499 cartridges and a tactical vest.

