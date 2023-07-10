After disappearing on July 3, this Sunday, the 9th of the same month, the Nayarit State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) announced the location of Osiris Maldonado de la Pazwho he is unofficially identified as a worker of La Jornada in the mentioned entity.

This was announced by the FGE in a press release where they added that the finding was made after intelligence and field workthanks to a joint operation between people from different corporations.

Among the participants are: personnel from the National Anti-kidnapping and High Impact Crimes Coordination (CONASE), the National Intelligence Center (CNI), the prosecutor’s office, National Guard (GN), the State Search Commission and the State Secretary of Public Safety and Citizen Protection.

The man who was missing He was found alive and apparently in good health.after being reported to the corresponding authorities on July 4.

After his rescue, the victim was taken to receive medical and psychological care to learn more about the crime he was a part of. See also SSPC of Nayarit sends 35 public transport units to the corralón for raising the price of the ticket

The FGE will provide further information once the investigation continues.

Another case

Let us remember that in recent days the journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez was found dead after disappearing from his home on the 5th of this month in Xalisco, Nayarit.

The deceased was part of the Crítica Digital Noticias (CDN) communication medium, who was taken by his captors along with work tools.