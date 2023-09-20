Within the framework of the National Public Security Strategy and the Zero Impunity Policy of the federal government, the National Guard (GN) and the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM) carried out joint actions in the State of Mexico that resulted in the securing checks worth more than 3 million pesoswhich did not have the proper declaration before the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

During prevention, security and surveillance tasks in courier and parcel companies, National Guard personnel, with prior authorization, entered the Toluca Customs fiscal facility, where they carried out random inspections. It was during one of these searches that a white envelope was identified that caught the attention of the agents.

Upon opening the envelope, they discovered two documents receivable, one with a value of 240,900 pesos and another for 236,244.43 pesos. These documentsments had been sent from Zamora, Michoacán, destined for the state of Utah, in the United States, without the corresponding tax declaration to the authorities.

In another incident, agents inspected a courier shipment from Puebla destined for Pennsylvania, United States. In this case, we found a document receivable for the amount of 152,000 dollars, equivalent to approximately 2 million 620 thousand pesos, which had not been notified to the tax authority either. Both cases violate articles 9 and 184 section XV of the Customs Law.

As a result of these actions, the courier shipments containing the receivable documents were secured and made available to the Federal Public Ministry Agency in the entity. There, the corresponding investigations will be carried out to clarify the facts.