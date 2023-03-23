The attack by gunmen occurred on the Tepatitlán-Jalostotitlán highway, at the height of the San Miguel El Alto crossing; in addition to the fallen agent, a gunman is wounded

Jalisco.- Armed menattacked to gunshots to elements of the National Guardin the municipality of Saint Michael the Highattack in which a federal agent diedand also an aggressor was injuredwhen the police repelled the aggression.

This attack or shooting attack happened in the Tepatitlán-Jalostotitlán highwayat the height of the cruise Saint Michael the HighJalisco, around 6:40 p.m., published by Meganoticias and other media.

It is detailed that the federal agents of the National Guard carried out their usual surveillance tour, when in that they were shot unknown; the national guards they unsheathed their weapons and repelled the assault, a confrontation that reportedly lasted several minutes.

Unfortunately, an agent of the National Guard was hit by bullets and was left dead in the place. An alleged gunman was wounded and detained at the scene, and was taken to a hospital with police protection. See also Culiacanazo: Hitmen guard the entrance to the famous mountain municipality of Sinaloa (VIDEO)

Following the request for help from the attacked agents, reinforcements from GN, Mexican Army and state policewho guarded the site and another party searched for the gunmen, although they did not report any arrests.

At the site of the scuffle, they insured a graphite-colored Audi car, it was indicated.