The National Rally (RN) won by a landslide in the first round of the early general elections in France on Sunday 30 June, with 33.2% of the vote, according to estimates published at 10pm by the Ipsos Talan polling institute. This is a historic result for the far-right party, three weeks after it won 31.37% of the vote in the European elections.

#National #Group #breaks #records #weeks #historic #result