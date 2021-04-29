Former national soccer goalkeeper Kleff had collapsed at home and spent 16 days in hospital. “In the beginning I didn’t even know who I was”.

D.he former national soccer goalkeeper Wolfgang Kleff only survived his corona illness with luck. The 74-year-old said he was lying helpless on the floor in his house in Rheydt for two days and could not respond to calls before his worried son alerted the police. The former Borussia Mönchengladbach keeper was then in hospital for 16 days and was afraid of suffocating.

“I only remember that there were umpteen police cars and ambulances. They didn’t even want to take me with them because they thought I was drunk, “said Kleff of the picture:” Fortunately, it wasn’t the worst form of Corona, but it was still bad enough. At first I didn’t even know who I was. “

Kleff, who was part of the German world championship squad in 1974, has been back home for two weeks and is slowly regaining his strength.