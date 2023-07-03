Published for the 1st time 135 years ago, magazine goes through cuts; will continue with a print edition for subscribers and digital content

The traditional American magazine National Geographicannounced on Thursday (June 29, 2023) that it will stop distributing its monthly publications in magazine and newspaper stands as of 2024. However, it will continue with printed editions for subscribers, according to AP (Associated Press).

Focusing on reporting on the environment, science, travel and history, the magazine was first published 135 years ago, in 1888. Some special editions will still be distributed on newsstands, but the company will focus on producing digital content.

The decision is due to financial cuts the company is going through, which led to layoffs of editors and writers. According to National Geographicnewsstand sales represent a small percentage of the magazine’s monthly circulation, just under 1.8 million copies.

On Wednesday (June 28, 2023), Craig Welch, the magazine’s senior editor and one of those affected by the layoffs, published in his Twitter profile that the July issue would be the last to feature his contribution. “The NatGeo [National Geographic] is firing all the writers on its staff. I was very lucky to work with amazing journalists and tell important stories.”he wrote.

According to APThe magazine stated that although there are no more employees under the heading of “editor”they rely on external collaborators to write texts.

In 2015, the National Geographic sold a large portion of its shares to 21st Century Fox in a business which would include its cable channels, digital and social platforms, maps, travel and other media, in addition to the magazine itself.