The Region of Murcia is home to a large number of enclaves, landscapes and plans that attract thousands of tourists every year. Its beaches, its towns and its gastronomy are just some of those strong points that the Community has. And, aware of this, National Geographic magazine has prepared a selection of the cities and areas that cannot be missed on a visit to the Region of Murcia.

From the magazine they point out that the Community has “sea coves and quiet beaches that characterize its 155 miles -250 kilometers- of sunny coastline”, but also with “hills, farmland, dense forests and valleys perfect for hiking.” In addition, they also emphasize its climate and “pleasant temperatures throughout the year, which make the province a good option for traveling out of season.”

Of course, they do not forget their history either: “The Romans, Carthaginians and Arabs have left a legacy, which is evident in the architecture, agriculture and festivities of the area.”

How to plan a weekend in the Region of Murcia, according to National Geographic



To begin with, the magazine advises walking through “the narrow streets of the old town of Murcia” and visiting the Cathedral, which is characterized by its “baroque, Renaissance and Gothic architecture.” The tour continues along Trapería Street and ends at the Romea Theater. Gastronomy cannot be missed either and the local products of the area known as 'the garden of Europe' stand out. The Veronicas Market is also included in this itinerary to be able to taste “seasonal fruits and vegetables” and fish and seafood from the coastal area.

They also recommend visiting the Casino and the Santuario de la Fuensanta, “a magnificent church on the side of a hill located between orange and pomegranate trees, which houses the patron saint of Murcia.” “It's a great place to admire the views of the city as the sky turns amber and pink, but don't miss the fine baroque details inside, which include gold-plated Corinthian columns and frescoes depicting Murcian folklore,” they highlight. To end the first day in the capital of the Region of Murcia, you cannot miss enjoying a dish of “baked octopus” in the Plaza de las Flores.

Leaving the capital behind, National Geographic also highlights other municipalities in the Region. Stroll through Caravaca de la Cruz and see the Basilica of Vera Cruz, walk along Cuesta de Castillo Street, “famous for its annual Los Caballos del Vino race” and learn more about this tradition at the Caballos del Vino Museum.

Other destinations on this list are Cehegín and Calasparra, where you can reach the Almadenes Canyon, the perfect place for mountain and nature lovers who can go hiking or join a rafting adventure in the Segura River. And where you can find the Cueva de los Monigotes, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. They also mention the 'spa route' and Archena, “where the Romans discovered springs and built the first baths around the 2nd century BC.”

Costa Calida



The coastal area could not be missing either. The marine reserve of Isla Hormigas, adjacent to Cabo de Palos, “is considered one of the best diving destinations in Spain, if not in Europe,” they point out, at the same time, that they value its marine fauna and vegetation. Although it must be taken into account that it has been a protected area since 1995, so the activities that can be carried out are limited.

«Eagles and their Neolithic history of the area in the Archaeological Museum. Surrounded by pristine coves, the town is also an excellent starting point for diving in Cape Cope.

Cartagena is another essential if you visit the Community to “learn more about the naval history and modernist architecture of the city”, in addition to contemplating its “impressive” Roman Theater Museum. As for beaches, they include Levante Beach, which they consider one of the “best beaches on the Costa Cálida.”