Mexico City / 06.17.2021 05:42:43

Nature continues to surprise us, especially now that National Geographic recognized the fifth ocean on planet Earth: Southern Ocean. That is, it joins the list of those already recognized: Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Arctic Ocean. We tell you what we know about this recognition.

It was through an article titled There’s a New Ocean Now, Can You Name All 5? Where the specialists (cartographers) explained that there are rapid currents of water that surround Antarctica.

“The Southern Ocean has been recognized by scientists for a long time, but since there was never an international agreement, we never officially recognized it,” said Alex Tait, a geographer at the National Geographic Society.

According to the medium The worldNational Geographic began mapping the oceans in 1915, recognizing only the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic.

Therefore, since last June 8, World Oceans Day, the Southern Ocean was recognized as the fifth ocean in the world. Therefore, it will now appear on maps and atlases.

“Anyone who’s been there will have a hard time explaining what’s so fascinating about it, but everyone will agree that the glaciers are bluer, the air colder, the mountains more intimidating, and the scenery more captivating than anywhere else you can. to go”, said the marine scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Geographic Explorer, Seth Sykora-Bodie.

Previously, geographers debated whether or not it is true that the waters around Antarctica have various characteristics to have a proper name and be recognized as an ocean.

