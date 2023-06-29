Diego Sousai

National Geographic, the iconic yellow-framed magazine that has chronicled the natural world for more than 100 years, fired its last remaining writers this week, several departing employees said.

It was unclear how many employees were cut during the latest round of layoffs at the magazine, but the change comes as parent company Walt Disney Co. cut thousands of employees in its divisions this year.

National Geographic, which had more than 1.7 million subscribers at the end of 2022, will continue to publish monthly issues, a spokesperson for the magazine said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Team changes will not change our ability to do this work, but it will give us more flexibility to tell different stories and serve our audiences where they are across our various platforms,” the spokesperson said. “Any suggestion that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine or the quality of our storytelling is simply incorrect.”

News of the layoffs broke on Twitter on Tuesday, as the magazine’s writers began circulating the news.

“Today is my last day at National Geographic,” tweeted Michael Greshko, a former science writer for the magazine. “The magazine is parting ways with its writers, including me.”

On Wednesday, more of the magazine’s writers took to Twitter to share the news of her departure.

“My new National Geographic just arrived, which includes my latest feature – my 16th and my last as a senior writer,” tweeted Craig Welch. “NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers.”

Today I’m celebrating my last day @NatGeo – it’s def been a fascinating 2 and a half years working with some of the most talented editors, writers photographers, storytellers of the world. I’ve been so lucky to have worked on the #OverheardNatGeo podcast with such an amazing team pic.twitter.com/VrV3xigCg9 — Eli Chen 陳歆 (@StoriesByEli) June 27, 2023

“It’s been an epic journey @NatGeo,” former writer Nina Strochlic tweeted. “My colleagues and I were incredibly lucky to be the last writing class.”

It’s been an epic run, @NatGeo. My colleagues and I were unbelievably lucky to be the last-ever class of staff writers—certainly the coolest job I’ll ever have, and possibly among the coolest to ever exist. Now onto the next thing! Open to all weird/fun/interesting ideas. pic.twitter.com/aFNPRSDyt0 — Nina Strochlic (@NinaStrochlic) June 28, 2023























