Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

National Geographic Al Arabiya magazine, part of Abu Dhabi Media Network, the leading public service media company in the UAE, has released its new issue for June 2024, which takes readers on a journey to learn about the world’s indigenous peoples in a range of interesting topics, such as “Coral Guardians,” “Fire Tamers,” “Whale Hunters,” and “The People of Kufan.”

The theme “Coral Guardians” highlights the indigenous Hatohupi tribes of the Palau archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, who have developed an innovative, pioneering natural resource management programme. They directly oversee the conservation of the rich Hutsarihi coral reefs and deter illegal fishers, protecting a vital marine ecosystem for themselves and future generations.

Fire Tamers

The Fire Tamers introduces readers to Australia’s indigenous people, who have a unique way of conserving their forests, by lighting small, controlled fires to suppress invasive plants, regenerate the soil, and thus restore life to an entire ecosystem. But the functions of these benign fires go beyond the ecological to these peoples, as they have other equally beneficial and important purposes.

whale hunters

In the subject of “Whale Hunters,” we address Greenland, north of the Arctic Circle, where the indigenous Inugut people have long relied on narwhals, having accumulated great experience and expertise in hunting these small whales, their ways of life and their patterns of behavior.

People of Kufa

The Cofans tells the story of indigenous tribes in Ecuador and Colombia who, seeing their ancestral lands and natural resources plundered and depleted, banded together to deter intruders and outlaws, such as loggers and miners. Their means of action are battalions of valiant forest rangers who venerate their work.

The World Bank reports that 80 percent of the Earth’s biodiversity is protected by indigenous peoples, confirming that the stewardship of nature by people is the key to a healthy, sustainable planet.

It is worth noting that “National Geographic Arabia” magazine is a comprehensive knowledge magazine, issued by “Abu Dhabi Media Network” in its Arabic version since October 2010 in partnership with the international magazine “National Geographic” which was founded in 1888.