National Geographic Arabia magazine, affiliated with Abu Dhabi Media Network, the leading public media services company in the UAE, has issued its new issue for March 2024, in which it sheds light on amazing aspects of the world of wildlife and marine life, new secrets from the Mayan civilization, and reveals a list of the best… World destinations in 2024, as well as innovative care methods for incurable dementia, and other diverse and interesting stories.

The topic “Who Laughs Last” sheds light on an amazing aspect of the world of hyenas, which despite human accusations of malice, laziness, cowardice, and other insulting descriptions, are considered among the most successful and intelligent wild animals and the most able to adapt to living in the harshest natural habitats. The title of the topic is inspired by the strange giggle of these creatures, which also have a complex social structure and other unique characteristics that may change our negative perception of them.

Under the theme “New Light on the Maya,” the magazine reveals new secrets revealed by the ruins of the Mayan civilization and its dazzling and enchanting world, including pyramids, canals, agricultural terraces, and highways. Today, using a revolutionary reconnaissance technology called “LiDAR,” scientists have been able to reveal a new aspect of This great civilization has been dormant in South America since ancient times.

While the list of “The Best Destinations in the World in 2024” covers the 20 best travel experiences for this year, starting from walking by a dormant volcano in Panama to exploring ancient ruins in the Spanish Balearic Islands; These places were carefully chosen by an elite group of explorers, writers, and photographers who saw them and experienced their wonders on the ground, and documented them in word, image, and map.

In the topic “Living with Dementia,” readers will learn about innovative care methods for people with terminal dementia, whose numbers are on the rise. In the absence of an effective and definitive treatment for dementia, taking good care of patients remains the best way to deal with it, and there are pioneering and innovative experiences in this field in a village entirely dedicated to these people, which gives priority to preserving their dignity and making them happy.

The topic of “Twilight Creatures” dives into the depths of the sea, specifically to a layer called the “Twilight Zone,” where creatures of strange shapes and phases pulse with various colors and exceptional degrees of transparency, playing a pivotal role in preserving the safety of our oceans and the survival of their abundant species. In addition to providing other benefits, including inspiring scientists to find effective solutions to many of the challenges facing humans on land.

It is worth noting that the “National Geographic Arabic” magazine is a comprehensive knowledge magazine, issued by the “Abu Dhabi Media Network” in its Arabic version since October 2010, in partnership with the international magazine “National Geographic”, which was founded in 1888.