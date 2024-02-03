National Geographic Arabia magazine, affiliated with Abu Dhabi Media Network, the leading public media services company in the UAE, has issued its new issue for February 2024, which deals with various stories that take the reader back to the civilization of Andalusia, and from there to the American wilderness, before delving into the achievements of human reproductive science, and then “Visiting” one of the Amazon people, as well as various other brief stories. On the subject of “Alhambra Palace,” the magazine tells the story of an architectural pride in Granada, Spain that testifies to the glories of the Arabs in Andalusia centuries ago, and tells the stories of those who built it, those who inhabited it, those who destroyed it, and those who brought it back to life. The topic depicts the stability of this historical landmark to this day, as visitors come from far and wide to enjoy viewing its corridors, palaces, and lush orchards, filled with the scent of nobility, art, and beauty.

Through the topic “The Plight of the American Caribou,” readers will learn about the reasons for the decline in the numbers of the American caribou herds at a significant rate, after they used to roam the length and breadth of North America. The magazine raises a question about the reason for this matter, which still confuses scientists. Some of them accuse overhunting. Some of them accuse urban encroachment on natural habitats, and some even blame climate change. The topic “Reproductive Revolution” reviews the real revolution that the possibility of postponing childbearing until advanced periods of life today could bring about in the field of fertility for women.

The magazine accompanies its readers on a journey deep into the Amazon jungle on the subject of primitive, “modern” tribes, where an indigenous people has lived isolated from the outside world in safety and reassurance for centuries. However, the good things that their homeland abounds in have begun to cause them troubles, for which they have resorted to technology to protect their wealth. It is worth noting that the “National Geographic Arabic” magazine is a comprehensive knowledge magazine, issued by the “Abu Dhabi Media Network” in its Arabic version since October 2010, in partnership with the international magazine “National Geographic”, which was founded in 1888.