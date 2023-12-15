National Geographic Arabia magazine, affiliated with Abu Dhabi Media Network, the leading public media services company in the UAE, has issued its new issue for December 2023, which reveals a unique collection of images of nature, civilization and heritage under the title “Photographic Treasures”, and tells inspiring stories about sustainability in… The topics “Carbon Capture” and “The Lungs of the Emirates”.

Over 50 pages, the magazine introduces its readers to timeless images taken by the lenses of National Geographic photographers, on land, sea and air during the year 2023 under the theme “Photographic Treasures”, where each image conveys what the planet Earth embraces of natural marvels, cultural relics and scientific conquests, and narrates Stories and information through details that captivate the hearts of those who look at them with their beauty at times, and their danger at other times.

The theme of “Capturing Carbon” reveals an inescapable truth that climate experts have reached: that reducing our planet’s carbon emissions to zero is not enough to mitigate the damage of climate change. Rather, our atmosphere must be comprehensively cleaned of existing carbon through coordinated global efforts. It may be equivalent in scope to what man has achieved since his existence on the surface of the Earth.

While two local writers on the topic “The Lung of the Emirates” recount the story of the mangrove tree and its spread throughout the United Arab Emirates, until it became a faithful guardian of the safety of the environment in this country. The story begins with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who encouraged the cultivation and care of mangrove trees as a natural heritage of the state and a healing balm from carbon emissions and the repercussions of climate change.

It is worth noting that the “National Geographic Arabic” magazine is a comprehensive knowledge magazine, issued by the “Abu Dhabi Media Network” in its Arabic version since October 2010, in partnership with the international magazine “National Geographic”, which was founded in 1888.