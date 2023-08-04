The “National Geographic Arabia” magazine affiliated with Abu Dhabi Media, the leading public media services company in the UAE, launched its August 2023 issue, in which readers will learn about a variety of interesting topics about the treasures and stories of human civilizations, the secrets of history and wild nature, on topics “the emergence of formulation Gold”, “A Journey to a Historical Corridor”, “Secrets of the Mummification Industry”, “Ancient Chinese of America” and “Refugees of a Special Kind”.

The topic “Secrets of the Mummification Industry” deals with the story of a pharaonic cemetery that reveals accurate information about the mummification process among the ancient Egyptians and the stages of its development throughout the ages, to reveal that mummification was not only a burial ritual for kings, but rather a profession practiced by experienced people, and a profitable trade whose scope exceeded Egypt in that. time.

In this issue, the magazine explores the beginnings of the era of mining, which most scholars and the public think began with famous civilizations such as Mesopotamia and the Pharaonic civilization. In the topic “The Emergence of Goldsmithing”, readers are introduced to the first culture that worked in the manufacture of gold ornaments and the time in which it was contemporary, as well as its other uses of gold artifacts in addition to adornment.

A Journey to a Historic Corridor follows a team of National Geographic explorers as they embark on a perilous voyage to the North Pole’s Northwest Passage to track down the effects of a disastrous 19th-century voyage, in search of clues to solve the mystery of their disappearance. Legendary explorer Sir John Franklin and his two ships’ crew.

On the subject of “The Ancient Chinese of America”, the magazine recounts inherited stories and live evidence chronicling the prominent role played by Chinese workers in laying the foundations for transportation in North America. In the middle of the ninth century, the United States and Canada witnessed an influx of immigrants fleeing famine in China, most of whom worked in the construction of railways in very difficult natural and living conditions.

In the topic “Refugees of a Special Kind”, readers will learn about a typical nature reserve that opens its doors in Jordan to animals that have survived disasters, areas of armed conflict, smuggling operations and collapsed zoos, where the animals of the reserve, including unique snakes, falcons, wolves and tigers, receive comprehensive care and rehabilitation until It is time to release them into the wild or keep them in the reserve for life.

It should be noted that the “National Geographic Arabia” magazine is a comprehensive knowledge magazine, published by “Abu Dhabi Media” in its Arabic version since October 2010 in partnership with the international magazine “National Geographic”, which was founded in 1888.