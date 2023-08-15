In just 89 days, the Coffee Region will open its doors, wide open, so that all of Colombia can immerse itself in the aromas and flavors of its region; be captivated by the colors of its landscapes and vibrate with the XXII National Sports Games and VI Paranational Games, an event that will have a record number of approximately 11 thousand athletes and that this Monday was officially launched in the capital of the Republic, by the Minister of Sports, Astrid Bibiana Rodriguez.

In the President’s Hall of the District Recreation and Sports Institute (IDRD), the

governors and mayors of the headquarters departments; committee chairmen

nationals; athletes; trainers; presidents of federations and directors of departmental institutes, among others, accompanied the minister and the director of the Games, Balthazar Medina, at the launch of an event that will not only help Colombian athletes demonstrate their talent and ability, but also help strengthen the region’s economy.

(Mourning in the Colombian women’s team: Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother is murdered) (Unusual: Colombia loses Olympic and World Cup quota for some shoes)

The Minister of Sport, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, reviewed the history of the

National and Paranational Games: 95 years in which sport has become

a fundamental axis to transform society and highlighted that the Coffee Region has

Demonstrated that this event is a focus of development, which stimulates the social economy of the region.

“The Games will encourage Colombians to be united in favor of sport,” he said.

For his part, the director of the Games, Baltazar Medina, highlighted the interest that exists

to increase investment in sport.

“It is something that is reflected in the achievements that the country has had at the national level, This contest is an opportunity for cities to modernize their sports infrastructure. I thank the minister and her work team for their commitment to the Games and for moving them forward. I want to invite the athletes to raise the colors of their departments with dedication and fair play”, she specified.

Baltazar Medina, director of the 2023 National Games in his presentation in Manizales. See also Cristiano Ronaldo puts his private plane up for sale

environmental justice

Environmental justice, one of the pillars of the Government of Change, will also be seen

reflected in these Games that will leave a legacy, based on five axes: environmental;

social-educational; cultural; economical and, of course, sporty.

The most important multi-sports event in the country will leave an environmental footprint that will materialize with actions that will contribute to positioning Colombia as a power of life.

And, precisely, your pet will be ‘Trochi’, a hummingbird symbolizing versatility,

agility, inspiration and that transmits an invaluable environmental message, as Colombia is the country with the most hummingbird species in the world, with a total of 150, of the 350 that are in total.

Its presence in the coffee mountains enchants with its spectacle of speed, acute vision, showy colors and long beak, with which it pollinates the plants, essential for the conservation of the flora.

Stage of the National Games, and the Minister of Sport, Astrid Rodríguez. See also Colombia national team: analysis of the real impact if it does not go to the World Cup

Precisely, the mascot was the host of the event and was in charge of presenting the medals

that all athletes and for athletes who achieve podium in the event will wear on their breasts

most important multi-sports club in the country.

The XXII National Sports Games and VI National Games, which will take place

from November 11 to December 10, 2023 in Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda, as main headquarters, and Valle del Cauca, Cundinamarca and Bogota, As sub-venues, they will have 636 medals in dispute, in 40 sports in the conventional sector, and 990 metals, in 21 sports in the Paralympic.

And to set the stage for what the country will experience in 89 days, within the framework of the

launch, the championships of two sports were raffled, one of Nationals and another

of Paranationals. Women’s basketball and wheelchair rugby have already defined everything

to make this a memorable multi-sport event.

(Shakira ‘still touched’ and prepares another ‘hard blow’ for Gerard Piqué)